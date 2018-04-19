Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why His New Diet The Clean 20 Is His Easiest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Dr. Ian Smith is back and sharing his new book “The Clean 20” with everyone. Many believe this diet is one of the easiest. He created a way for people to lose weight by eating 20 foods for 20 days.

Follow @TheRSMS

Ian mentioned that it’s affordable and everyone can do it. Some of the people reading this book have lost 10 pounds and even more. You are allowed to customize your diet and make it work for you.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith On How To Cut Sugar Cravings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Shares Medical Opinion On Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Halle Berry’s Diet Is Slowing Down Her Aging Process

The Latest: