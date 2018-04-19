Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail

Kodak Black has been waiting to hear back on a slew of charges involving gun and marijuana possessions for months. Yesterday, he was sentenced to one year in prison, of which he has already served 90 days.

His arrest is based on charges of grand theft of a firearm, illegal possession of firearms, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, child neglect, and two counts of parole violation. Kodak Black is a delinquent felon, meaning he is not allowed to own guns of any kind. He is also noted as having driven with a suspended license. The majority of those charges were later dismissed, with just the possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of cannabis remaining, which he pleaded not guilty to.

There is a possibility of Kodak Black getting out early on good behavior. Since he’s already served three months, he could get released as early as October.

Source: XXL

