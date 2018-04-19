Married Ohio Couple Accused of Covering Up Overdose Death!

A Harrisburg, OH couple has been accused of covering up an overdose death with duct tape and trash bags. Reports say they hid a body in their basement for several weeks. The landlord discovered the body in the basement of the home of Angela and Andrew Nichols. They were both charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Andrew Nichols says the deceased passed away after they both smoked crack together. He got rid of the persons phone and vehicle after. Angela Nichols found out about the death when she returned from out of town but did not call the police. She allegedly helped use trash bags, duct tape and bleach to conceal the body. An autopsy has yet to be completed of the unidentified person, but detectives think the person did die from an overdose.

