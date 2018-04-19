Cincy
Home > Cincy

Married Ohio Couple Accused of Covering Up Overdose Death!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

A Harrisburg, OH couple has been accused of covering up an overdose death with duct tape and trash bags. Reports say they hid a body in their basement for several weeks. The landlord discovered the body in the basement of the home of Angela and Andrew Nichols. They were both charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Andrew Nichols says the deceased passed away after they both smoked crack together. He got rid of the persons phone and vehicle after. Angela Nichols found out about the death when she returned from out of town but did not call the police. She allegedly helped use trash bags, duct tape and bleach to conceal the body.  An autopsy has yet to be completed of the unidentified person, but detectives think the person did die from an overdose.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
Photos