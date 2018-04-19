Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli (‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl from ‘Dr. Phil’) Gets Nominated for a Billboard Music Award

Photo by

Danielle 'Bhad Bhabie' Bregoli ('Cash Me Ousside' Girl from 'Dr. Phil') Gets Nominated for a Billboard Music Award

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Bhad Bhabie Receives Gold Record For Her Song 'Hi Bich'

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Bhad Bhabie recently nabbed a nomination for Top Female Rap artist at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, and she already has some thoughts about the other artists she shares the category with.

On Tuesday, the Billboard Music Awards shared their nominee list, and Bhad Bhabie is in the running for the award against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. She recently told TMZ that she felt like she’s “already winning” just by being nominated, but thinks it will be Cardi who takes home the hardware in the end.

“Obviously Cardi is gonna win,” she said. “She really deserves it.”

No doubt, Cardi has had a banner year so far, her most recent win being her album Invasion of Privacy debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts. “Cardi is way better than Nicki, I don’t care what anyone says,” the 15-year-old rapper proclaimed. “Cardi actually says stuff, Nicki just has attitude. So what. Big deal.”

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Dudelson and Getty Images

