Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Just Married - Holding Hands

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

Weddings are special moments for everyone involved — but Black weddings take the word “celebration” to a whole new level.

Everyone has that one aunty who thinks she’s better than the rest of the family, but you still love her to death.

Or the cousin that comes to the wedding just to critique everything from the food to the music.

Comedian Cousin Al made a video that so accurately describes Black families at weddings that you’ll swear he knew your entire family personally.

Which family member are you?

via GIPHY

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
Photos