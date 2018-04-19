Feature Story
This Letter Writing, Teacher Confronting Dad Deserves An Award For Being So Awesome

"Life is hard enough."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Yesterday, Twitter user (@seannwalsh) shared an old letter his dad faxed his teacher. Let’s just say Sean’s dad may not be able to handle laundry on his own, but he knows how to handle Mr. Field’s petty self. Read his letter above and aspire to be so great.

