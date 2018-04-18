News
When Old White Women Turn Savage: The Story Of Judy Tucker

Such unruliness.

Posted 10 hours ago
We're too old for this...

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Everyone meet Judy Tucker

To some, she might be another elderly woman who occasionally teaches art classes and takes the days as they come.

But to others, she’s known as Savage Judy…

 

This viral video all started at a Cheddar’s restaurant in Bibb County Georgia, and according to an incident report, Judy’s rampage all stemmed from a parking space.

 

Reportedly, the two service women in the video, Stephanie Mitchell and Treasure Sharpe, were pulling into a parking space at the restaurant’s lot. When they were done, Judy’s son Robbie reportedly got in his feelings, telling the two women they should learn how to park.

Oh, and he allegedly called them “dumb b*tches” too.

 

According to the report, when Stephanie and Treasure made their way into the restaurant, Lil’ Robbie wasn’t done being in his feelings. He reportedly called them “black lesbian b*tches” too, since…I guess “dumb b*tches” wasn’t enough.

 

Stephanie tried to “calm the situation” down according to the report, while Treasure started recording the whole thing.

But Savage Judy wasn’t down for being on camera and that’s what got us here…

That’s right, after Savage Judy attacked the two service women, the po po came and took her straight to jail. She was arrested on battery charges and was later released on $650 bond, according to jail records.

Take note that Treasure mentioned she was pregnant when Savage Judy and Lil’ Robbie got in her face. To this, Judy responded “Well, my husband is handicap.”

 

Judy, Judy, Judy.

With reckless actions come great consequences.

Now her and her racist, sexist, and homophobic son (allegedly) aren’t allowed back in the Cheddar’s.

“We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.”

 

Oh yea, and Judy not working as an art teacher no mo’ either.

“She has occasionally taught an art class in the past,” Mercer University said in a statement. “But will not be teaching at Mercer in the future.”

 

Judy, Judy, Judy.

Such a savage…wild…UNRULY representation of your race, your family, and elderly Cheddar’s patrons everywhere.

Tsk, tsk.

You should be ashamed of yourself.

 

 

