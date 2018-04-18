News
In Remembrance: These Teens Honor Their Parents In A Special Way For Prom

The heartwarming stories keep on coming.

Prom season is in full effect and as you might expect, high schoolers continue to get creative for the big event.

While some celebrate their favorite celebs for the night, others are honoring one of the most important people they know — their parents.

Take Kedrian Woodruff for example.

Her father passed away more than four years ago and for her big night, she honored him by wearing his picture on her dress.

“She said since he’s not here to see her to go to her prom, that she wanted a prom dress with his picture on it so she can take him with her,” Kedrian’s mom, Tiffany, said.

How beautiful.

Swipe through for another touching prom story sure to get you in your feelings.

