Steve Harvey Declares Kanye West Was Best “Family Feud” Celebrity Panelist Ever

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Steve Harvey Declares Kanye West Was Best “Family Feud” Celebrity Panelist Ever

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
NATPE - Day 2

Source: Manny Hernandez / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Steve Harvey was a recent guest on Ellen where he talked about the upcoming Family Feudepisode featuring Kanye West. The episode, which Harvey predicts will be the highest rated one yet, pits the Wests against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

When describing West’s appearance on the show, Harvey said The Life Of Pablomastermind was the “best Family Feud celebrity panelist” in the show’s history.

HU Staff: Jeroslyn Johnson @jeroslyndiva Steve Harvey has spilled the tea on the Kardashian’s appearance on “Family Feud” and says “Kim didn’t know nothing”. ____________________________________________________ Harvey appeared on The Ellen Show on Tuesday where Degeneres asked the talk show host about the highly-anticipated episode where The Kardashian-Jenners vs. The Wests. ____________________________________________________ Steve revealed that it was originally planned for the Kardashians to battle against the Hiltons, but Paris Hilton’s family had a scheduling conflict. That’s when Kanye stepped up and said his family are big fans of the show and they would compete against his wife’s family. ____________________________________________________ Read more at thehollywoodunlocked.com, link in bio.

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

“Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” Harvey said. “He loves the show. His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled … He was very happy.”

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
Photos