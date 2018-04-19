Steve Harvey Declares Kanye West Was Best “Family Feud” Celebrity Panelist Ever

Via | HipHopDX
Steve Harvey was a recent guest on Ellen where he talked about the upcoming Family Feudepisode featuring Kanye West. The episode, which Harvey predicts will be the highest rated one yet, pits the Wests against the Kardashian-Jenner family.
When describing West’s appearance on the show, Harvey said The Life Of Pablomastermind was the “best Family Feud celebrity panelist” in the show’s history.
“Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” Harvey said. “He loves the show. His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled … He was very happy.”