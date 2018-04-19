Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance Reportedly Set YouTube Livestreaming Record

Photo by

Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance Reportedly Set YouTube Livestreaming Record

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

INDIO, CA – Leave it to Beyoncé. The pop singer’s Coachella performance over the weekend has reportedly set a YouTube livestreaming record.

According to TMZ, her Saturday (April 14) set generated 458,000 simultaneous viewers — the most ever for a single Coachella performance since YouTube began streaming the Indio, California festival in 2010.

That’s also 75 percent higher than Lady Gaga’s streaming numbers from last year.

