Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance Reportedly Set YouTube Livestreaming Record

Via | HipHopDX

INDIO, CA – Leave it to Beyoncé. The pop singer’s Coachella performance over the weekend has reportedly set a YouTube livestreaming record.

According to TMZ, her Saturday (April 14) set generated 458,000 simultaneous viewers — the most ever for a single Coachella performance since YouTube began streaming the Indio, California festival in 2010.

That’s also 75 percent higher than Lady Gaga’s streaming numbers from last year.

