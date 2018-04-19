Why Keri Hilson Is Not Here For The Ride Or Die Girlfriend Mentality [EXCLUSIVE]

Keri Hilson has some thoughts on dating and a lot of people are agreeing with her. She mentioned that she is tired of the concept of a “ride or die” girlfriend. Men have a habit of treating a woman a certain way to see if she’s going to stay around.
Keri has no time for that and believes queens shouldn’t mess with that. She’s tired of it and chooses not to date men that have those thoughts. Gary With Da Tea thought she was talking about Beyoncè because she stayed with Jay-Z after he cheated, but other believe it’s just a piece of advice.
