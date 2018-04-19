The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Keri Hilson Is Not Here For The Ride Or Die Girlfriend Mentality [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Keri Hilson has some thoughts on dating and a lot of people are agreeing with her. She mentioned that she is tired of the concept of a “ride or die” girlfriend. Men have a habit of treating a woman a certain way to see if she’s going to stay around.

Keri has no time for that and believes queens shouldn’t mess with that. She’s tired of it and chooses not to date men that have those thoughts. Gary With Da Tea thought she was talking about Beyoncè because she stayed with Jay-Z after he cheated, but other believe it’s just a piece of advice.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Keri Hilson Found Happiness With Seattle Seahawk Ricardo Lockette

RELATED: Bow Wow AKA Shad Moss Responds To Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future

RELATED: 9 Of Gary With Da Tea’s Favorite Things [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

19 Times Keri Hilson Almost Let Us See Her Monkey

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Times Keri Hilson Almost Let Us See Her Monkey

Continue reading 19 Times Keri Hilson Almost Let Us See Her Monkey

19 Times Keri Hilson Almost Let Us See Her Monkey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
Photos