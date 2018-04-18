Cincinnati: Car Crash 2 Dead!

There was a deadly crash in Spring Grove yesterday. This is such a said story and the way it ended up. According to (Fox19)

Two people died and two others were hurt when a race or a chase ended in a crash in Spring Grove Village late Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

Fire officials said they responded to a report of an auto accident with a person trapped in a flipped vehicle in the 4800 block of Gray Road just before 7 p.m. Let’s pray for the people affected by this.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: