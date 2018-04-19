Entertainment
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To New York

On Tuesday, MTV officially announced that MTV’s Video Music Awards will return to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall this year. If I had to guess the reason for the move from sunny California back to New York, I would say the bizarre weather California has been experiencing from the rain, the flooding, the mud slides and recently the 5.3 earthquake has something to with it.

The VMAs has been held in New York a total of 16 times (12 at Radio City Music Hall), but moved to Los Angeles in 2017. It has been projected that the music awards weekend will bring in approximately $50M in ‘economic benefits’.

The VMAs will also move to Monday night, following a similar transition by the MTV Movie and TV Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. The ceremony will air Aug. 20.

Does MTV even show music videos anymore?

