The story about two Black men being arrested inside of a Starbucks in Philly has been making headlines. They spoke about how a manager called the cops on them after they said they were waiting for a friend to arrive. The men were escorted out and people were very confused of why it happened.
Rickey Smiley believes that McDonald’s has the best coffee. They also talked about how T.I. is the Al Sharpton of this generation and they won’t go to Starbucks until he says it’s okay. He wants Black people to spend money where they are treated right.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video
RELATED: Starbucks Caught Refusing To Let Black Customer Use Restroom [VIDEO]
RELATED: Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
The Latest:
- Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance
- How We’ll Know It’s Okay To Go Back To Starbucks [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Beyoncè & Kendrick Lamar Represent [EXCLUSIVE]
- R. Kelly Facing Another Sex Scandal, This Time Involving an STD Infection!!
- Mariah Carey Being Sued by Ex-Manager and Friend
- Ms. Lauryn Hill Going on Tour to Celebrate 20 Years of Her Groundbreaking Album
- Hulu to Stream Documentary on the Doomed Fyre Festival in 2019
- Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away at Age 92
- Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future: ‘She Can Date Who She Wants’
- Who Did It?! Twitter Goes Nuts Trying To Find Out Who Threatened Stormy Daniels