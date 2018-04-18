Jeff Johnson is back and he’s updating us on the incident that happened at Starbucks. He believes that we need to hold companies we spend our money at accountable. Jeff also talked about how Beyoncè shut down the entire Coachella stage while making history.
He mentioned that he’s been to Black History Programs that weren’t that Black. Jeff is also giving it up for Kendrick Lamar who will receive a Pulitzer Prize. He is the first rapper to ever get one and will receive it for his album “Damn.” Jeff wants more artist to be fearless when creating art.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Beyoncé Launches HBCU Scholarship Program
RELATED: Beyoncé Performs Black National Anthem, Reunites Destiny’s Child & More At Coachella
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Wins A Pulitzer Prize For “DAMN.”
The Latest:
- Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance
- How We’ll Know It’s Okay To Go Back To Starbucks [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Beyoncè & Kendrick Lamar Represent [EXCLUSIVE]
- R. Kelly Facing Another Sex Scandal, This Time Involving an STD Infection!!
- Mariah Carey Being Sued by Ex-Manager and Friend
- Ms. Lauryn Hill Going on Tour to Celebrate 20 Years of Her Groundbreaking Album
- Hulu to Stream Documentary on the Doomed Fyre Festival in 2019
- Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away at Age 92
- Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future: ‘She Can Date Who She Wants’
- Who Did It?! Twitter Goes Nuts Trying To Find Out Who Threatened Stormy Daniels