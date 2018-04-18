Ms. Lauryn Hill Going on Tour to Celebrate 20 Years of Her Groundbreaking Album

Ms. Lauryn Hill Going on Tour to Celebrate 20 Years of Her Groundbreaking Album

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
20 years after her groundbreaking (and only) solo release, The Miseducation Of Lauryn HillMs. Hill is still considered a legendary icon within hip-hop. Look no further than the recent sampling of her hit “The Ex Factor” by both Drake and Cardi B in recent weeks for evidence of her outsized impact. Now, as the 20th anniversary of Miseducation approaches, Ms. Hill is hitting the road to celebrate and perform her game-changing classic is 26 cities across North America.

The tickets hit Ticketmaster at 2 PM EST, and venues will include Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Toronto, and of course, her home state of New Jersey. While Ms. Hill had already announced an all-Miseducation set for her upcoming appearance at Pitchfork festival in Chicago, this will be a chance for her fans all across the US and Canada to experience the album that won five Grammys and set a plethora of records, some of which were only recently broken by Cardi B.

 

To see where she’s touring, click here: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Kravitz and Getty Images

