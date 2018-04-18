Ms. Lauryn Hill Going on Tour to Celebrate 20 Years of Her Groundbreaking Album

20 years after her groundbreaking (and only) solo release, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Hill is still considered a legendary icon within hip-hop. Look no further than the recent sampling of her hit “The Ex Factor” by both Drake and Cardi B in recent weeks for evidence of her outsized impact. Now, as the 20th anniversary of Miseducation approaches, Ms. Hill is hitting the road to celebrate and perform her game-changing classic is 26 cities across North America.

The tickets hit Ticketmaster at 2 PM EST, and venues will include Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Toronto, and of course, her home state of New Jersey. While Ms. Hill had already announced an all-Miseducation set for her upcoming appearance at Pitchfork festival in Chicago, this will be a chance for her fans all across the US and Canada to experience the album that won five Grammys and set a plethora of records, some of which were only recently broken by Cardi B.

To see where she’s touring, click here: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Kravitz and Getty Images