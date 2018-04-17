Who Did It?! Twitter Goes Nuts Trying To Find Out Who Threatened Stormy Daniels

The Stormy Daniels saga continues!

The porn star, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump, made an appearance on The View this Tuesday. One interesting part came when Stormy revealed a photo of the guy who threatened her to stay quiet about her alleged affair.

Check it out below.

Stormy Daniels reveals the composite sketch of the man she said threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2011. via @TheView pic.twitter.com/t45yx28uJY — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) April 17, 2018

After the big reveal, social media couldn’t help but notice the sketch looked awfully familiar.

Tom Brady anyone?

Like… don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Twitter has cracked the case!

Or have they?

Just as soon as Tom Brady was the target, someone came in with another hypothesis.

The guy who threatened Stormy Daniels was in fact actor Willem Dafoe!

mother of god pic.twitter.com/AtNoFqMNWP — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 17, 2018

Then after that, things just got plain out of control.

Swipe through for more “suspects” in this intense case!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: