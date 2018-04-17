Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away at Age 92

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
157 reads
Leave a comment
George and Barbara Bush Arriving in New Orleans

Source: shepard sherbell / Getty

Former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston, Texas. She was 92.

“A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92,” reads a statement from the office of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush passed away shortly after deciding to forgo further medical treatments for her failing health.

Having been hospitalized numerous times while battling congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she decided Sunday that she wanted to be “surrounded by a family she adores,” according to an earlier statement released by Mr. Bush’s office.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” the statement continued. “She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

More at ABCNews

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 9 hours ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 10 hours ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 10 hours ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 14 hours ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 14 hours ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 6 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 week ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 week ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
Photos