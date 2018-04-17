Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Drake and Cardi B. also have multiple nods this year.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

The nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are here and as expected, the artists whose music dominates the radio airwaves are the ones who lead with the most nominations—meaning Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Cardi B. are in the lead.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Earlier, the nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards were announced by Khalid and Bebe Rexha live on NBC’s Today. However, the full list of contenders for some of the top prizes in the world of music were released by Billboard themselves. Leading the pack this year is Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar who both lead with 15 nominations apiece, along with Ed Sheeran. Next in line is Drake with 9 nominations and Cardi B. with 8.

The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the NBC network.

You can check out a list of notable nominees and categories BELOW:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser + Release Date

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like A Summer Popsicle And We Love It

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 4 hours ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 8 hours ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 8 hours ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 6 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 week ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 week ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
Photos