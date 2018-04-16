News
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American History Classes To Improve Understanding Of The Community

D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American History Classes

Washington, D.C. police officers are now required to participate in a new training program that includes a class on critical race theory and a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to get a better understanding of the communities they police. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser says that D.C. is “committed to accountability” and to strengthening “the bonds of trust between MPD and our residents.”

 The training will include things such as “a three-hour black history lecture, tour through the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and a lesson on U Street where officers will examine police brutality.”

Bowser added, “I think there are some that would like to ignore that troubling history of law enforcement in our country. But, we believe it’s critically important that it remains a part of our education and understanding,” he said. “And most importantly, it’s something we can learn from.”

