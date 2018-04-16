Music
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Teyana & Iman’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Celebrities Visit Build - March 23, 2018

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

We all remember when Teyana Taylor took NYFW by storm with her fierce walk and even fiercer fashion. The blonde beauty owned every stage she touched, making her the most talked about model all week. The lewks, the bawdy and the strut were all caught on her new show Teyana & Iman.

MUST SEE:  Teyana Taylor Slays (And Grinds) At Philipp Plein’s NYFW Show: ‘I’m Not Extra, I’m Spicy’

Check out an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode and tune into VH1 at 9 to catch the Iman’s latest adventure.

