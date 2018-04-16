Music
Home > Music

Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi Finally Forgive Porsha On The ‘RHOA’ Reunion?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10

Source: Bravo / Getty

After taking a short hiatus, Shamika Sanders and Rae Holliday are back with an extension of the popular FB Live show “Tea Talk.” On the inaugural “Tea Talk The Podcast” episode, Shamika and Rae recap part one of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion, Love & Hip Hop, Atlanta and other pop culture moments of the week.

Hit the play button, below:

We’ll be bringing you interviews with your favorite TV stars and interesting questions of the week, so follow us on the ‘gram and stay tuned.

RELATED STORIES:

Tea Talk: Safaree Brings Exclusive Clip From New Show ‘Scared Famous’

Tea Talk Ep. 23: Marlon Wayans Exclusive, VMAs Moments You Didn’t See & More

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 17 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 7 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 7 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos