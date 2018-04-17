Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize In Music For ‘Damn’

DAMN! Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize in music for his album “Damn” on Monday afternoon. He is the first nonclassical or jazz artist to win the award!
The award is given “for distinguished musical composition by an American that has had its first performance or recording in the United States during the year,” according to the Pulitzer Prize Board.
Released on April 14, 2017, “Damn” was described by the Pulitzer committee as a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”
This is also coming in the same year of the success that TDE and Kendrick Lamar had with executive producing the Black Panther soundtrack as well.
Twitter was quick to react, check out some of our favorites below:
Source: Huffington Post