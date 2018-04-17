Music
Home > Music

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter’s Name… True Thompson

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to their name their baby girl, True Thompson.

Khloe announced the news on her Instagram, with the caption reading, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!” See her post below:

As we previously reported, Khloe gave birth to her baby girl on Thursday, April 12th.

Reports surfaced on April 10th that Thompson cheated on her, after videos and photos of the NBA star appearing to kiss another woman. Then TMZ and The Shade Room later shared videos and photos of the duo going to a hotel together. Plus, TMZ also released a video on of Thompson making out with two different women in a hookah bar back in October.

This is Khloe and Tristan’s first kid together, Tristan has a son from a previous relationship.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 24 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 week ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 week ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos