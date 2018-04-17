At Six Months Pregnant, Cardi B Managed To Put On Quite The Show At Coachella

Now, everyone knows that Beyoncé is a hard act to follow. And after the show she put on Saturday night at Coachella (or as social media branded it, “Baychella“), everything afterward was doomed to pale in comparison. But many were impressed enough by what Cardi B, at six months pregnant, was able to do during day three of the festival on Sunday.

The 25-year-old star, whose album Invasion of Privacy just went to the top of the Billboard charts, took the stage in an ensemble (and hairstyle) that paid homage to TLC and their late member, Left Eye, in particular:

And throughout her 30-minute set, she didn’t stand in one place or sit for very long as some might have expected. Instead, the star, who is due in July, managed to show off her best moves with her dancers, booty-bouncing, rapping on beat and perfectly managing her breath as if to say, “What baby?” It also helped that she brought out a number of featured guests on her album, including G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper, YG, 21 Savage and Kehlani.

“I’m out of breath, you know I’m pregnant,” she joked with fans. “I’ma get my friends to help me out!”:

Cardi didn’t miss a single step (though at times she had to work to get her bustier to cooperate), and the set that she invested $300,000 of her own money for (while making $70,000 each weekend for her performances), was also a unique hit. It allowed for dancers of all types, including pole dancers, to shake something.

It was all a reminder that despite how far along she is in her pregnancy, Cardi isn’t letting it slow her down. And as she told The Breakfast Club following her pregnancy announcement on Saturday Night Live, there’s no reason it should — before or after giving birth.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me,” she said, “because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh, I feel sorry for you, your career is over,’ and it’s like, ‘Why can’t I have both? Why do I have to choose a career or a baby?’”

Cardi is set to take the stage again next week. And with all of this energy, until further notice, she’s still planning to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in May. As for post-baby, she will hit New York’s Panorama Festival in late July, and will open while on tour with Bruno Mars for his 24K Magic Finale shows this fall.

