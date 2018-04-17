Khloe Kardashian Announces True Thompson to the World

Photo by

Khloe Kardashian Announces True Thompson to the World

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Source: Splash News / Splash News

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Last week, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child. Welcome to the world, True Thompson!

The birth took place days after news broke of her husband, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Early on reports mentioned a rocky relationship between the two.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Photos