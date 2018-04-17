Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over Salmonella Warning

If you’re a breakfast person and love eggs, you may want to read this. The federal Food and Drug Administration reported last Friday that eggs from the affected farm were distributed to nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia and were likely connected to 22 reported cases of salmonella infections.

The egg cartons affected by the recall should be labeled with the plant number P-1065, with packing dates ranging from 011 through 102. (That is according to the Julian number system that many egg companies use to record packing dates. It means Jan. 11 through April 12.)

This incident marks the largest egg-related recall since 2010, Food Safety News reports.

