Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over Salmonella Warning

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

If you’re a breakfast person and love eggs, you may want to read this. The federal Food and Drug Administration reported last Friday that eggs from the affected farm were distributed to nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia and were likely connected to 22 reported cases of salmonella infections.

The egg cartons affected by the recall should be labeled with the plant number P-1065, with packing dates ranging from 011 through 102. (That is according to the Julian number system that many egg companies use to record packing dates. It means Jan. 11 through April 12.)

This incident marks the largest egg-related recall since 2010, Food Safety News reports.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 24 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 week ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 week ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos