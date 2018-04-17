Couples Ditching Honeymoons for ‘Mini-Moons’

Source: adamkaz / Getty
A new day, a new millennial wedding trend. With travel tourism on the rise, many couples are opting for a new type of honeymoon – actually, not a honeymoon at all, but a “mini-moon.”
According to a survey done by The Knot, roughly 82% of newlyweds take a mini-moon after their wedding. A typical mini-moon consists of a two- to five-day romantic getaway that’s within proximity to a couple’s home or wedding venue. This varies from a traditional version of a honeymoon which had previously been up to a month-long vacation in one spot – usually tropical or traveling around Europe.
Couples say they’re opting for this because it gives them the freedom and flexibility to save money for future trips throughout the year. Some say that a quick trip inspires them to plan more of these smaller vacations so they can enjoy the one-on-one time together more often, rather than one big chunk of time.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of adamkaz and Getty Images
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
54 photos Launch gallery
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
1 of 54
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
2 of 54
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
3 of 54
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
4 of 54
5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music
Source:Getty
5 of 54
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
6 of 54
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
7 of 54
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
8 of 54
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
9 of 54
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
10 of 54
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
11 of 54
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
12 of 54
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
13 of 54
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
14 of 54
15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music
Source:Getty
15 of 54
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
16 of 54
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
17 of 54
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
18 of 54
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
19 of 54
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
20 of 54
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
21 of 54
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
22 of 54
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
23 of 54
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
24 of 54
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
25 of 54
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
26 of 54
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
27 of 54
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
28 of 54
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
29 of 54
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
30 of 54
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
31 of 54
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
32 of 54
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
33 of 54
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
34 of 54
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
35 of 54
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
36 of 54
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
37 of 54
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
38 of 54
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
39 of 54
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
40 of 54
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
41 of 54
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
42 of 54
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
43 of 54
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
44 of 54
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
45 of 54
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
46 of 54
47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
47 of 54
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
48 of 54
49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
49 of 54
50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
50 of 54
51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
51 of 54
52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
52 of 54
53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
53 of 54
54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
54 of 54