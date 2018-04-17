Couples Ditching Honeymoons for ‘Mini-Moons’

A new day, a new millennial wedding trend. With travel tourism on the rise, many couples are opting for a new type of honeymoon – actually, not a honeymoon at all, but a “mini-moon.”

According to a survey done by The Knot, roughly 82% of newlyweds take a mini-moon after their wedding. A typical mini-moon consists of a two- to five-day romantic getaway that’s within proximity to a couple’s home or wedding venue. This varies from a traditional version of a honeymoon which had previously been up to a month-long vacation in one spot – usually tropical or traveling around Europe.

Couples say they’re opting for this because it gives them the freedom and flexibility to save money for future trips throughout the year. Some say that a quick trip inspires them to plan more of these smaller vacations so they can enjoy the one-on-one time together more often, rather than one big chunk of time.

