News
Home > News

Strike Two: California Starbucks Caught Refusing To Let Black Customer Use Restroom

A White man who hadn’t bought anything was given the bathroom code minutes before a Black man was refused.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment
Starbucks To Raise Prices On Select Drinks, And Lower On Simple Drinks

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty

In case you thought the racist incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks this weekend was an isolated incident, here’s exhibit B of visiting “Starbucks While Black.”

Shaun King posted footage of Brandon Ward being profiled at a Starbucks in Redondo Beach, CA.

After asking for the bathroom code and being told he had to order something first, Brandon walked to the restroom to find Weston, a young White man, exiting.

Weston hadn’t made a purchase either, but for some strange reason, he was given the code without any hassle.

Watch the video below and see if you can spot the reason Brandon was treated differently by Starbucks employees.

This happens more than you think. Don’t be surprised if this is just the first of many examples that prove racism is alive and well.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 9 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 6 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 6 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos