Match Made In Heaven: Watch Nardwuar Interview Cardi B Behind The Scenes At Coachella

Neither of them are afraid to keep things weird

Posted 6 hours ago
Nardwuar is known for being one of the most thorough music journalists in the game, constantly presenting his interview subjects with information they don’t even know about themselves. Beyond that, he doesn’t have the most conventional aesthetics or mannerisms, which is something he shares with his latest interview counterpart.

The Human Serviette finally got an interview with the one and only Cardi B, and for all of us out there following B’s every move, it’s pretty clear that she’s a little outlandish herself–which makes for the perfect combo. As always Nardwuar presents Cardi with some artifacts that relate to her personally, including a Junie B. Jones book, some music from Trina, and a historic book about some of our nation’s former presidents.

As you can imagine, these two personalities mesh perfectly together, and it makes for a great dynamic.

