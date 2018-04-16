News
Hype For What: Drake Just Announced That He’s Dropping His Album, ‘Scorpion’ In June

A casual album announcement goes a long way for the biggest artist in the world.

It’s about that time, ladies and gentlemen…

Summer is approaching, and if any of you were worried about what your summertime anthem was going to be, fear not–our man Drake came through with an announcement that’s got everybody and their mama ready to fast forward to June.

Everyone’s favorite Champagne Papi casually announced on his Instagram page that his fifth studio album, Scorpion, is going to be released in June 2018. There’s no official date for when this project is going to be released, but we can expect to have at least a dozen new drake tracks to enjoy by this summer, and we have a feeling he’s really going to be in his bag with this one.

Drizzy first posted just a photo of a scorpion medallion, with the caption concluding that his album was coming in June. After that, the Scorpio followed up with a picture of him rocking a jacket that confirmed the actual name of the project would be Scorpion, and if hype wasn’t already at an all time high, it sure is with this follow up.

With an artist like Drake, we never really know what to expect when it comes to album time, but a lot of people are hoping this next drop is the rap album we’ve all been waiting for from the Toronto native. But whatever the case is, the Drake love is at an all time high.

June, here we come.

