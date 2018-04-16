Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or Jazz Album To Win A Pulitzer Prize

Kendrick Lamar just reached another huge milestone in his career, and this one is gonna be recognized by people who aren’t even familiar with the hip-hop world.

Lamar’s album DAMN., which just celebrated it’s one year anniversary, has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It also becomes the first non-classical or jazz piece to ever win the award. On Monday, The Pulitzer board called the album a work that captures the complexity of African-American life. TDE’s president Punch celebrated the achievement on Twitter, demanding respecting from anyone that speaks on Kendrick from this day forward.

Pulitzer Prize winner Kdot from Compton. I bet not ever hear one of you niggas speak with anything less than respect in your mouth for Kendrick Lamar. #TDE — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 16, 2018

While K.Dot has been a staple in the music world for years now, 2017 and the success of DAMN. undoubtedly catapulted the Compton native into a whole new category of success. A culmination of the best components from all of his work prior, DAMN. is Kendrick’s most successful album when it comes to both critical acclaim and sales.

This is a big win for both Kendrick Lamar and the hip-hop community as a whole, and the line between rap and the rest of the music world continues to blur.

You can watch the announcement for the 2018 Pulitzer prize below.

