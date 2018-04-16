News
Home > News

Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track Since Cutting Ties With Atlantic Records

It's a celebration for the newly free Bronson

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Action Bronson

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Action Bronson is one of many artists to be extremely public about his frustrations over being signed to Atlantic Records–but he’s finally free from the constraints of his former label, and he’s celebrating by dropping a new track.

The Queens rapper announced last week that he is finally a free agent after parting ways with the label, and came through today to drop a track called “The Hopeless Romantic” to celebrate. Bronson revealed in a series of tweets that he is no longer apart of the label calling it, “Independence Day.” Luckily for fans, he also announced that his White Bronco mixtape will be coming soon.

His new track, “The Hopeless Romantic,” is produced by his longtime friend and collaborator, The Alchemist–it also comes off the producer’s recently dropped Lunch Meat EP.

The melancholy song is one of the most recent releases from the Queens native since his project Blue Chips 7000 that came out last year. Bronson also announced that he’s working on a new cookbook titled Stoned Beyond Belief, which comes on the heels of his #1 best-selling cook book, F*** That’s Delicious.

You can check out Bronson’s new track with Alchemist below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 9 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 6 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 6 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos