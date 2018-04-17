Russ Parr Morning Show
What’s The Deal With Michael Cohen And Donald Trump?

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
News has circulated that the FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s lawyer, for documents to use in their investigation. Talk show host and lawyer Warren Ballentine gives us an inside understanding of what exactly is going on with the FBI, Donald Trump and Michael Cohen.

“The judge is probably going to look at the evidence itself or herself and decide which part of the evidence is considered attorney-client. Now the problem is Trump is his only client, a lot of what they did wouldn’t be considered attorney-client privilege.”

