What’s The Deal With Michael Cohen And Donald Trump?

News has circulated that the FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s lawyer, for documents to use in their investigation. Talk show host and lawyer Warren Ballentine gives us an inside understanding of what exactly is going on with the FBI, Donald Trump and Michael Cohen.

“The judge is probably going to look at the evidence itself or herself and decide which part of the evidence is considered attorney-client. Now the problem is Trump is his only client, a lot of what they did wouldn’t be considered attorney-client privilege.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: