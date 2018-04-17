9 O'Clock News
Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers Hall Of Famer, Has Passed Away at 81

Posted 3 hours ago
In the wake of all the 76ers excitement, we have some sad news to report. Hall of fame guard and 76ers great Hal Greer has passed away at 81.

The Sixers have announced that they will honor Hal Greer tonight before Game 2 of the playoffs verse the Miami Heat.

The 76ers have released an official statement:

Hal Greer helped lead the team to the 1967 NBA championship and was a 10 time all-star and was named 1 of the greatest NBA players in history.

Read the 76ers statement here.

Photos