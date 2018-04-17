9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Cardi B’s Advice To Khloe Kardashian On The Cheating Scandal [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rapper Cardi B Visits Music Choice

Source: Getty

via Page Six:

“Just do what your heart feel like doing, just do what your heart feels like is right,” she said Friday on radio host BigBoy’s Youtube show when asked what what advice she had for the new mom whose baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was at the center of a cheating scandal days before she gave birth on Thursday.

“You don’t know how old certain receipts are,” she said. “People like to make things seem like ‘This happened two weeks ago!’ … Let them work things out.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 24 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 week ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 week ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos