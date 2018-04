The tour was supposed to feature three of the Braxtons … Toni, Tamar, and Traci . That didn’t last long.

Traci got the axe last month when she went at it with Tamar over estranged husband Vince.

TMZ is now reporting that promoters also don’t want to deal with Tamar’s divorce drama — so they dropped her from the tour, too.

Vince is still Tamar’s manager.

