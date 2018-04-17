Listen: Kendrick Lamar Freestyles Over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up”

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Listen: Kendrick Lamar Freestyles Over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

“Westside when we ride, come equipped with game.”

Big Boy’s Neighborhood Instagram page dropped an exclusive Kendrick Lamarfreestyle to mark the one-year anniversary of Damn. The video which can be viewed below, entertains the thought of Kendrick’s lyrical pedigree teleported in time. Kendrick would have likely taken up arms with his fellow West Coasters had they been called into action. Suffice to say, the East/West rivalry has been disseminated for what it was in reality. The release of his “Hit “Em Up” freestyle coincides with his two spot appearances on the weekend, once during a Vince Staples set, and a second time with SZA for their duet of “Doves in the Wind.”https://www.instagram.com/p/BhjqlDAjRsH/?utm_source=ig_embedREAD MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 24 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 week ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 week ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos