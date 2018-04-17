Listen: Kendrick Lamar Freestyles Over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up”

Big Boy’s NeighborhoodInstagram page dropped an exclusive Kendrick Lamarfreestyle to mark the one-year anniversary of Damn. The video which can be viewed below, entertains the thought of Kendrick’s lyrical pedigree teleported in time. Kendrick would have likely taken up arms with his fellow West Coasters had they been called into action. Suffice to say, the East/West rivalry has been disseminated for what it was in reality. The release of his “Hit “Em Up” freestyle coincides with his two spot appearances on the weekend, once during a Vince Staples set, and a second time with SZA for their duet of “Doves in the Wind.”https://www.instagram.com/p/BhjqlDAjRsH/?utm_source=ig_embedREAD MORE