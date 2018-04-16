Music
The District Attorney Has Granted Meek Mill A New Trial, But Judge Refuses His Release Today

As the hashtag #FreeMeekMill continues to trend in Philadelphia, @Wallo267 just shared a video from the rally being held today for #Justice4Meek. In the video above, Meek Mill’s lawyer took to the podium to fill in the crowd with what is going on today.

Last week, a rumor hit the internet that Meek was going to be released today. The rally for Meek Mill has been planned for sometime now, the second rally in a few months fighting for injustices within the criminal system.

According to his lawyer, Meek Mill has been granted a new trial from the Philadelphia D.A., but has been denied release from the judge for him to return home with his family to await his new trial.

We will keep you up to date with all the latest news regarding this developing story.

Check out below some of Twitters latest reactions below.

