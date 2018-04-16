Ohio Senate Approves $115 Million Plan To Replace Voting Machines

Ohio Senate Approves $115 Million Plan To Replace Voting Machines

Written By: Nia Noelle

Will we get these new machines in time for the 2018 elections?

That is one of the main questions after it was reported that the Ohio Senate approved a $115 million bill that would replace voting machines in the state.

What we know is that all counties would split the cost to replace their preferred method of voting: touch-screen machines or paper scan ballots. The bill will allow counties to choose the preferred method of their choice.

The legislation was proposed by Republican candidate for Secretary of State Sen. Frank LaRose stating that some counties have machines that are over a decade old.

Not all support the Republican-backed measure. Democratic candidate for secretary of state, Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, has calledLaRose’s plan a political maneuver.

Photos