Ohio Senate Approves $115 Million Plan To Replace Voting Machines

Will we get these new machines in time for the 2018 elections?
That is one of the main questions after it was reported that the Ohio Senate approved a $115 million bill that would replace voting machines in the state.
What we know is that all counties would split the cost to replace their preferred method of voting: touch-screen machines or paper scan ballots. The bill will allow counties to choose the preferred method of their choice.
The legislation was proposed by Republican candidate for Secretary of State Sen. Frank LaRose stating that some counties have machines that are over a decade old.
Not all support the Republican-backed measure. Democratic candidate for secretary of state, Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, has calledLaRose’s plan a political maneuver.
Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]
Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]
1. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]1 of 40
2. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]2 of 40
3. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]3 of 40
4. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]4 of 40
5. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]5 of 40
6. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]6 of 40
7. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]7 of 40
8. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]8 of 40
9. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]9 of 40
10. Jay Z & Beyonce hit the stage at CSU for ‘Get Out The Vote’ [Photos]10 of 40
11. 1478348882850911 of 40
12. 1478348879544212 of 40
13. 147834884618613 of 40
14. 147834882387914 of 40
15. 14783487679074115 of 40
16. 1478348831361316 of 40
17. 1478348828363217 of 40
18. 1478348820256618 of 40
19. 1478348811934919 of 40
20. 14783487567331120 of 40
21. 1478348774748821 of 40
22. 1478348756733122 of 40
23. 62118011223 of 40
24. 1478348767907424 of 40
25. 147834876462125 of 40
26. 1478348761722226 of 40
27. 1478348754175627 of 40
28. 1478348750419528 of 40
29. 1478348746608129 of 40
30. 62118265430 of 40
31. 1478348738583131 of 40
32. 1478348735197732 of 40
33. 1478348732621433 of 40
34. 1478348724082734 of 40
35. 62118306435 of 40
36. 1478348720238436 of 40
37. 1478348718250937 of 40
38. 1478348714251438 of 40
39. 1478348710946939 of 40
40. 1478348706692440 of 40
Source: 10TV