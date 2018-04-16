Headkrack Opens Up After The Loss Of His Mother

Last week, Headkrack took some time off from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and “Dish Nation” to be with his mom in Dallas. And we are deeply saddened to report that our brother Headkrack’s mother passed away on Saturday, April 14th, 2018.
Headkrack took to Instagram to share his thoughts after losing his mom:
I’m so numb right now. After nearly a week long battle my mother passed away last night. I’ve been trying my best to push through during the week expecting the worst but still being optimistic and hoping for the best. I know she’s free now and we’ll meet again soon but it’s still hard. It’s hard because you always want your last conversation to be great. Our last convo was brief and promising in hopes of chatting again later in the week. Oddly, I have a weird sense of knowing when peoples life force is changing. Leading up to this I’ve had visions and nightmares and they all came true. I don’t know what my plan of attack is this week. I may go to work, I may may not. I have things going on in my personal life that I can’t even find the energy to enjoy. 😖 I’m supposed to start a tour with Eric B and Rakim Thursday and I can’t even look in a mirror without crying because I see my mothers face in mines. It’s truly the best and worst of times. This isn’t a cry for help. I’m just venting. If you call me and I don’t answer please don’t take it personal. I’m just trying to get it together.
Please keep Headkrack and his family in your thoughts and prayers as the mourn their loss.
RELATED: Headkrack Announces Upcoming Performances With Hip-Hop Legends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack Talks About Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Rewatch Beyonce’s Epic Coachella Performance [VIDEO]
- Why Khloe Kardashian Will Probably Stay With Tristan Thompson [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will Lil Wayne Get Back The Child Support He Paid For A Child That Isn’t His? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Goes In On Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College