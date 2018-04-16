9 O'Clock News
FIRSTS – Tinashe Reveals Her First, Job, Kiss, Love and more!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
The debut episode of Boom 103.9/Radio One Original of FIRSTS features the lovely and talented TINASHE! She just released her new album Joyride.

This is her third album, the actress-turned-singer shows a wide range of emotions, from fun to flirty, to braggadocios, as well as dealing with “No Drama”.

Tinashe revealed to us that this album was a long time coming, and she’s really excited for her fans to hear the final product.

Check out our debut episode of FIRSTS – with Tinashe – where she talks with Paris Nicole about her FIRST kiss, job, big purchase and more!

If you missed our exclusive with Tinashe, watch it below!

