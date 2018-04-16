Feature Story
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You Take?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Natt Lim / Getty

 

It seems like the viral Walmart yodeling kid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Just days after appearing on Ellen, it was reported that Mason Ramsey would be Whethen’s guest at Coachella. A few fans even caught a video of him warming up on the flight to California.

Could you imagine how annoying that flight must’ve been?

Either way, the fans at Coachella loved him. As soon as Mason hit the stage, he was met with roars of cheers.

 

Even Justin Bieber was feeling it.

It looks like the yodel kid still has quite a bit of his 15 minutes of fame left.

Photos