Cardi B Just Doubled Taylor Swift's Streaming Record on Apple Music

Cardi B Just Doubled Taylor Swift’s Streaming Record on Apple Music

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Cardi B‘s debut album Invasion of Privacy has garnered an astonishing 100 million streams on Apple Music since it was first released last Friday, breaking the platform’s record for most first-week plays earned by a female artist. It’s also the platform’s fifth most streamed album of all time.

The streams are more than double the amount held by the previous record holder, Taylor Swift, for her reputation album released in the fall, Apple Music said in a statement. However, it is worth noting that the “End Game” singer’s most recent LP wasn’t available on Apple Music until three weeks after its release.

