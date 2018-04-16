Starbucks Has Black Men Arrested for Nothing

Via | Market Watch

A video of two African American men being removed by at least six officers from a Philadelphia Starbucks as they were reportedly waiting for a business associate has mostly drawn outrage on social media, as well as some officer support — racking up over 2 million views on Twitter by 11 a.m. Eastern Saturday.

The attention prompted an internal investigation by the police department after onlooker video of the arrests was posted earlier this week, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

