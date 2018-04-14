Can You Guess What Eight-Legged Topping This Restaurant Is Serving On Its Cheeseburgers That Has People Going Crazy?

North Carolina Restaurant Serves A Tarantula Burger For $30

A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina is serving a burger with a big, hairy tarantula as a topping. “Bull City Burger and Brewery” is celebrating its 6th annual “exotic meat month” by serving burgers made from unusual meats eaten around the world. The tarantula burger features pasture raised beef, gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and an oven roasted tarantula. Guests wanting to try the burger have to sign up for a raffle since there are only 18 zebra tarantulas available for customers.

