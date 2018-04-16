The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was Nicki Minaj Falsely Accused Of Dissing Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Cardi B has been making headlines for weeks now. Her album is very successful, she was on “Saturday Night Live,” has made history with Jimmy Fallon and more. Nicki Minaj might be feeling the heat and just released two new singles and did an interview talking about Cardi B.

She believed that Cardi should of thanked her for showing her the way. Headkrack mentioned that Nicki never paid homage to Lil Kim and Cardi never disrespected her. We will see how this all pans out.

