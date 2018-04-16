Wendy Williams Not Here for Kim Zolciak Using #MeToo for Marlon Wayans

It looks like Wendy Williams and Marlon Wayans are on the same page as far as the funny guy’s feud with Kim Zolciak. Wendy says Wayans was just “stating the obvious” about the “Real Housewives” star.

If you missed it, Wayans’ joke about Zolciak’s appearance was the hot topic of the day on Wendy’s Tuesday show.

On Monday, Wayans posted a screen grab of her from “RHOA” on Instagram with the caption:

“No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The f-ck?!”

Zolciak responded with:

“Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you. This hurts but I guess its all for laughs.”

On Tuesday it was Williams’ turn to go in on Zolciak by commenting on her lips.

“I think people have been saying stuff about Kim and the fillers for a long time,” Williams said. “You know what’s funny, is [her husband, Kroy Biermann] has seemingly no say in how far she goes with the fillers. I’m not saying that men are the boss of us, but at some particular point a man is going to say, ‘OK look, the first lips they were really nice they feel really good when I kiss you, but now they’re going way too far and you’ve got our 19-year-old daughter involved.’”

Williams then played a video of Zolciak speaking with TMZ photographers about the diss (watch it above).

“I think it’s inappropriate that a grown ass man in this #MeToo movement is knocking a woman,” the Bravo star said. “It’s gross.”

Uh oh, it was that comment that Wendy took issue with, specifically.

“What does this have to do with the #MeToo movement, Kim?” she asked. “You’re a housewife and he’s a comedian and there was a funny screen grab. What are you saying the #MeToo movement? What does that mean? You can’t say anything about women because of the #MeToo movement?”

She then told Zolciak to “let it go,” adding that Wayans was just “stating the obvious.”

And with the Zolciak/Wayans matter out of the way, later in the show, talked turned to another “RHOA” star when Williams asked guest Vivica A. Fox about Kenya Moore’s beef with her. During a recent episode, Moore attended a show Fox was in with Porsha Williams.

“Her face looks terrible,” said Moore. “Vivica’s performance is the same performance. It was just 20 years ago, and 20 surgeries ago.”

“Did #ToxicTrick really think I 4got?? U didn’t even see me that nite of the play as u were in your seat watching me work but TRUST I always got something for ya,” Fox responded on social media, before deleting it. “And let’s not start about acting receipts and other thangs! Mkay MissUSA1993.”

“Desperate times call for desperate measures in my honest opinion,” she told Williams of Moore’s shade. “She was sitting there watching me work, what are you gotta do. At first I put out a couple things I honestly felt. I’m putting out a motivational memoir and I got sucked into that cattiness again, and I deleted it.”

And with that, we out.

