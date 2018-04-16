‘Dancing with the Stars’ Unveils its Athletes Edition Cast

'Dancing with the Stars' Unveils its Athletes Edition Cast

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will be among the talent competing for a Mirrorball Trophy in ABC’s upcoming all-athlete version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The cast also includes ice skating villain Tanya Harding and Notre Dame women’s basketball national championship hero Arike Ogunbowale, whose game-winner at the buzzer over the mighty UConn Huskies earned Notre Dame a spot in the final at the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament.

Ogunbowale managed to eclipse the feat with another buzzer beater with just 0.1 seconds left to win the national championship, 17 years after the school’s first women’s title.

Ten stars of the sporting world will take the ballroom floor for “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes,” beginning Monday, April 30 (8-10 p.m. EST).

Joining Abdul-Jabbar, Norman and Ogunbowale are three Olympic figure skaters, an Olympic gold medal-winning softball player an American luger, a gold medal-winning Olympic snowboarder and a former World Series-winning Major League Baseball player.

As announced this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the athletes with their professional dance partners heading to the ballroom this season are (in alphabetical order):

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold
  • Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

    Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

    Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

    Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

    Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

    Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

  • Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

    Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

    Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber

Watch promo clips from the upcoming season below:

 

