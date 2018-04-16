Will Ferrell Among Those Injured in Rollover Car Crash

Photo by

Will Ferrell Among Those Injured in Rollover Car Crash

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Actor Will Ferrell was among four people injured in a rollover car crash that temporarily stopped traffic in Mission Viejo, California Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just south of Alicia Parkway about 10:55 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority Larry Kurtz said.

Witnesses told TMZ the SUV Ferrell was riding in was sideswiped by another vehicle.

The SUV overturned and came to a rest on its side in the middle of the northbound 5 Freeway, which had to be temporarily shut down.

Kurtz could not confirm the identity of the victims, but video from the scene showed Ferrell sitting up and apparently talking on a cellphone as he was being placed into an ambulance.

A total of four people, including three men and one woman, who were riding in the SUV were transported, Kurtz said.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Allen Berezovsky and Getty Images

